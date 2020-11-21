Marjorie Lou (Hiles) Alamilla
Marjorie Lou "Marge" Alamilla, 84, of Prairie Village, KS peacefully passed surrounded by family on November 14, 2020. Marjorie was born on October 21, 1936 in La Crosse, Missouri to Othia O. Hiles and Wilma Mae (McCullough) Hiles.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; brother Othia E. Hiles; sisters Shirley M. Hiles and Mary J. Miller; and two nephews. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Robert; daughter Jeannette Klinkenborg and husband Derek (Overland Park, KS); grandson Chad Klinkenborg (Bozeman, MT); granddaughter Katie Nail and husband Andy (Overland Park, KS); one adorable great granddaughter Eden Nail; sister Madelin C. Hardman (Kirksville, MO); five nieces and three nephews.
Marjorie suffered from Alzheimer's for the past decade. She is leaving her body to science and will be remembered with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to The Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org/donate
) to support research in finding a cure.