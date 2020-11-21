1/
Marjorie Lou (Hiles) Alamilla
1936 - 2020
Marjorie Lou (Hiles) Alamilla

Marjorie Lou "Marge" Alamilla, 84, of Prairie Village, KS peacefully passed surrounded by family on November 14, 2020. Marjorie was born on October 21, 1936 in La Crosse, Missouri to Othia O. Hiles and Wilma Mae (McCullough) Hiles.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; brother Othia E. Hiles; sisters Shirley M. Hiles and Mary J. Miller; and two nephews. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Robert; daughter Jeannette Klinkenborg and husband Derek (Overland Park, KS); grandson Chad Klinkenborg (Bozeman, MT); granddaughter Katie Nail and husband Andy (Overland Park, KS); one adorable great granddaughter Eden Nail; sister Madelin C. Hardman (Kirksville, MO); five nieces and three nephews.

Marjorie suffered from Alzheimer's for the past decade. She is leaving her body to science and will be remembered with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate) to support research in finding a cure.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
8837 Roe Avenue
Prairie Village, KS 66207
913-383-9888
November 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loved and deepest condolences are extended to you. Something that's helped me through the death of loved ones is to reflect on 1 Corinthians 15:26.
