Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Marjorie Stuart

Marjorie Stuart Obituary
Marjorie L. Stuart, age 75 of Marceline, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline with burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Sunday, December 29 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Fr. McCartan School or Walsworth Community Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 27, 2019
