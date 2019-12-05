Home

Marlene Wilson

Marlene Wilson Obituary
Wanda "Marlene" Wilson, 79, Kirksville, MO passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 at a Kirksville, MO nursing home.

She was born on September 6, 1940 in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Paul Lafayette and Wanda Juanita (Bright) Wilson. They preceded her in death along with an infant brother, Charles, and a son-in-law, Randy Brinnen.

Marlene is survived by her daughters, LouAnn (Kenny) Rongey and Marsha Brinnen; three grandchildren, Jesse Rongey, Stephanie Rongey Lowry and Jamie Brinnen Parks (Drew); eight great grandchildren; siblings, Juanita Pauline Carpenter, Jim and Barbara Wilson, Kenny and Judy Wilson, Sam Wilson, George and Holly Thomlinson, Rita Brown, Danny and Cheryl Thomlinson and Tim Thomlinson and many nieces and nephews.

Family Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7 in Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to Early Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 5, 2019
