Martha Current

Martha Current Obituary
Martha Viola (Hurley) Current

January 25, 1935 – December 21, 2019

Martha Viola (Hurley) Current, 84 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will also be in the Jimtown Cemetery, southwest of Glenwood, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 24, 2019
