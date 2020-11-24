Martha Marie Vose, age 92 of Macon, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.



Born February 12, 1928 in Mercyville, Missouri, the daughter of Daniel and Sylvia Ozella (Curry) Salisbury. On December 19, 1947 in Elmer, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Stephen W. Vose who preceded her in death on June 7, 2015.



Also preceding her in death were her parents; adopted parents, Henry and Lena "Linnie" (Gunnels) Bergmann; two sons, Stephen Wesley and Leslie Gail Vose; one sister, Mildred Magers; and one brother, Raymond Salisbury.



Surviving are two daughters, Twyla (Reverend Eldon) Tracy of La Plata, Missouri and Chaplains Wanda (Philip) Nava of Mountain Grove, Missouri; two sons, Calvin Vose of Callao, Missouri and Reverend Alvin (MaryEllen) Vose of Macon, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Janice Richardson of La Plata, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Opal Vose of Ottumwa, Iowa; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and one on the way.



Martha was a 1946 graduate of Ethel High School. She attended United Trinity Assembly of God Church in Macon, Missouri, and loved serving Jesus, her Lord and Savior. On October 6, 1976 Martha wrote, "While I was in the hospital waiting to get completely well, I found pleasure in reading most of the New Testament and some in the Psalms and Proverbs. I was so engrossed in the love of God through His Word that I can say it was a pleasure in my stay there". She loved life as a farm wife, taking care of her family and others, reading her Bible, growing flowers, gardening, canning, fishing, crocheting, crafts, puzzles, coloring, and most of all, fixing fence.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the United Trinity Assembly of God Church in Macon, Missouri. Burial will be in Bunce Cemetery, west of Elmer, Missouri.



Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. The family has requested that all in attendance wear a mask or face shield.



If you have a special or funny memory of Martha you would like to share, please email it to memoriesofmartha2020@yahoo.com. These maybe shared at her service.



Memorials in memory of Martha may be made to Ray of Hope Pregnancy Care Ministries, United Trinity Assembly of God Church, or Hospice Compassus, all of Macon. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.



