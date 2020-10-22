Marvel Clarkson

Marvel Melissa Clarkson passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 19, 2020, at the age of 100.
She was born on September 5, 1920, in Yarrow, MO. She was the daughter of Elmer and Retha (Euretha Biggs) Prather.
On May 25, 1940, she was united in marriage to Burl William Clarkson in Boulder, Colorado. To this union one son was born, Dr. H. Norman Clarkson.
Preceding her in death are her husband Burl, January 11, 1992, her parents, four brothers, two sisters, and one nephew.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Norman Clarkson and wife Debbie, three grandchildren, Veronica Kohl (Jerome) of Liberty, MO, Dr. Wesley Clarkson (Amy) of San Antonio, TX, and Vanessa Robinson (Chris) of Liberty, MO. She leaves behind her great grandchildren, Landon Robinson, Jacob Clarkson, Ella Robinson, Emily Clarkson, Jackson Kohl, Tyler Clarkson, and Jasmine Kohl. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Marvel was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kirksville. She belonged to the Koinonia Sunday school class, loved singing with the Senior Songsters choir, and being a part of the Baptist women's group. She loved participating each year in the Living Christmas Tree with her church family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved on them every chance she got. She was known for her amazing sugar cookies and loved baking and decorating these with the grandkids. She also enjoyed waitressing and cooking at The Dining Car Café on West Jefferson, a restaurant they owned in the 1940's.
Funeral service will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 o'clock in the afternoon at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Jason Marlin officiating. Music will be provided by grandson Landon Robinson. The family will receive guests before the service at 1:00 o'clock. Burial will be in the Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Roger Haines, Les Hancock, Jerome Kohl, Gary Pearson, Chris Robinson, and Landon Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Rich Allen, Dan Ball, Gary Clarkson, Ivan Clarkson, Jacob Clarkson, Tyler Clarkson, Jackson Kohl, and Paul McClain.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.