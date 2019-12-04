|
|
Marvin Robert Collop, 92, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 30, 1927 in Adair County, Missouri, the son of Homer and Olive (Beaty) Collop. Marvin was married to Lena M. Kellison on September 6, 1948 in Salem, Arkansas. Lena preceded him in death, as well as his parents, a son, Marvin Ronald Collop, brother, Ellis Collop and son-in-law, S. John Calise.
Marvin is survived by one son, Melvin Donald Collop and wife Evelyn of Rutledge, MO, one daughter, Marla J. Calise of Jacksonville, IL, three grandchildren, Tonya M. Collop of Rutledge, MO, Meghan L. Casson and husband Jerad of Jacksonville, IL, and Andrew J. Calise of Peoria, IL, one great-grandson, Owen M. Evans of Franklin, IL. He was also survived by five sisters-in-law, Lucille Collop, Evelyn Kellison, Beth Kellison, Darlene Kellison, and Donna Kellison and two brothers-in-law, LaVern Kellison, and Donald Stewart, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marvin was educated in Adair County Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a WWII Veteran. He worked for Missouri Power and Light, Union Electric and Ameren for 37 years as a lineman, retiring in January of 1990.
Throughout his life Marvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. He also liked the challenge of working on hit and miss gas engines. He attended the First United Methodist Church, was a member of Masonic Lodge #366, El Kadir Shrine Club and the Elks Lodge.
Public visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Masonic rites will be held following visitation at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Beard officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Marvin may be made to the or to Highland Park Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 4, 2019