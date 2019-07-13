|
|
Marvin Gene Reed was born on November 16, 1928 to Carl Wayne and Ruth Beulah (Cleeton) Reed and passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 90. He lived most of his life in the Winigan community and was known to say "There might be a better place to live but I don't know where it would be".
Marvin had a long and productive life. He graduated from Green City RI School and went to Northeast Missouri State University for approximately 2 years. He subsequently taught at Chaplin and Winigan schools before becoming a full time farmer. He married Carol Belva Harl on October 13, 1951 and they made their home briefly in Kirksville, MO before purchasing the farm north of Winigan where they lived for 33 years before moving to a house in Winigan across from the Christian church where they both belonged for their lifetimes. Declining health led them to move to Highland Crest Assisted Living in Kirksville, MO in 2017.
He was the owner of Reed Oil Company, the local gas and service station in Winigan for 17 years, while still farming. The farm was his pride and joy, where he and Carol raised turkeys for years but the longest standing enterprise was the beef cow-calf operation, where he was known for raising good calves from cows that were fed and treated well. This operation is carried on by his son Monty and Monty's son-in-law Rustin.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tamsy Jill (Reed) Sneed. He is survived by wife, Carol Reed of the home, son Monty Harl Reed and daughter-in-law Joyce (McConnell) Reed of Winigan, granddaughter Carla Ann (Reed) Snyder and grandson-in-law Rustin Snyder with great-grandchildren Harper Jill Snyder and Reed William Snyder who live on the site of Marvin and Carol's original farm, and daughter Pamela Joy Reed of Perkasie, PA.
Funeral services for Marvin will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at the Price Cemetery in Winigan, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Price Cemetery.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 13, 2019