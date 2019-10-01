|
|
|
Mary Carol Downing, 77, of Memphis, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home with family and friends.
She was born the daughter of W. Harold and Violet Irene (Asher) Murphy on October 11, 1941 in Kirksville.
Mary was educated in the Kirksville schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step father; brothers David Pinkerton and Gary Murphy; a sister, Roberta (Pinkerton) Morris; a son, Jerry Chuites.
She is survived by her husband, Chick, of the home; daughter, Tammy Jones, of Memphis; brother: Gene (Helen) Pinkerton of Kirksville; sister: Lenore (Larry) Rogers of Kirksville; sisters-in-law: Connie Halford of Greentop, Sharon Frederick of Memphis and Shirley Murphy of Kirksville; a brother-in-law, Charles Morris of Kirksville; grandchildren: Jerry (Stacy) Chuites of Cedar Rapids, Violet Chuites of Lancaster, Loreta Chuites of Glenwood, Eugene Chuites of Moberly, Dillon Jones of Kahoka and Amber (Jason) Blake of Kirksville; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Dan Hite, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Wednesday, at the Gerth Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to her great grandson's education fund or the charity or organization of the donor's choice and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.
Online condolences may be sent to the Downing family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 1, 2019