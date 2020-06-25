Mary D. Coates
Mary D. Coates passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Mary was born March 29, 1928 in Seneca, Illinois to Carl and Margaret (Gorman) Kramer. In 1948 she married Richard (Dick) Coates of Marseilles, Illinois, who preceded her in death in 2012. They were married for 64 years.
Mary grew up in Morris, Illinois, where she lived until she married Richard. For the next forty plus years Mary and Richard lived in Marseilles, Illinois where they raised their children. During those years Mary worked a wide variety of jobs, including accounting, administrative, real estate, and a rural postal carrier.
After Mary and Richard retired, they moved to Kirksville, Missouri, where Mary enjoyed time with her grandchildren, baking, shopping, sewing, crocheting, and laughing.
The world will now have to live without Mary's laugh, generosity, and love for those who had the good fortune to be her family or friend. She will always be missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Ken) Read of Kirksville, Missouri, her son Bob (Melissa) Coats of Charlotte, North Carolina. Along with five grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Read, Dustin (Karen) Read, Jordan (Kali) Read, Austin Coates, Kristen (C.J.) Perrotta; six great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sydney, Avery, Adysen, Lincoln and Luca; two brothers, Bud (Judy) Kramer and Bill (Carol) Kramer of Morris, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Richard, her two sisters Margaret Harrington and Edith Hagy.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church with Monsignor David Cox officiating. Entombment will be in Park View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials are suggested to Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Kirksville, Missouri.
Arrangement in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 25, 2020.