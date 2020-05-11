Home

Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO 63549
(660) 332-7145
Mary Evelyn Jarman


1933 - 2020
Mary Evelyn Jarman Obituary
Mary Evelyn Jarman, age 87 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the La Plata Nursing Home.

Born January 24, 1933 in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Oral J. and Evelyn Lanadia (Bailey) Magers. On December 22, 1956 in Gifford, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Roger D. Jarman who survives.

Also surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Mike Daniels of La Plata, Missouri; one grandson, Jeremy Jarman and wife Heather of Elmer, MO; and three great grandchildren, Hadley, Judson, and Holden Jarman.

Her parents, son, Roger J. Jarman, and brother, J. E. Magers preceded her in death.

Mary lived all of her life in the La Plata community. She was a 1951 graduate of La Plata High School and later graduated from Truman State University. Mary was an elementary school teacher in Gifford, Sperry, Elmer, and Callao, Missouri. She was a member of the Gifford Christian Church.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the Indian Hill Cemetery near Gifford, MO under the direction of Travis Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Darren Potter.

Memorials in memory of Mary Evelyn Jarman may be made to the Gifford Christian Church. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 11, 2020
