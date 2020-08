Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Jane Stanfield, age 78, of Concordia formerly of Marceline, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Graveside services will be at 12 Noon, September 3 at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville.



