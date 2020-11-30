Mary Lee Dierling



October 29, 1943 – November 27, 2020



Mary Lee Dierling, 77 of Brashear, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Friday, November 27, 2020.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.



