Mary Lou Cass, 88 of Rosenberg, TX, formerly of Kirksville, MO passed away November 5, 2019.
Mary Lou was born November 24, 1930 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Elmo and Hazel Russell. She graduated from high school in Oskaloosa, IA in 1948. She received her nursing training at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa, IA, graduating in 1951.
On April 25, 1953 she married Garold (Bill) Cass and they moved to Kirksville where Mary Lou worked as an RN for 49 years and touched the lives of many. Throughout her long and distinguished career she was a force to be reckoned with. She was hard on the outside and terrifying to new nurses and staff but on the inside she was soft hearted and gave the utmost compassion to the patient's and families she encountered and cared for. She was inspiration not only to those she worked with but her family as well. She will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Elmo and Hazel Russell, and brother James Russell of Alabama.
She is survived by five children: Dan Cass of Columbia, MO; Janice Cass Solito (Joe) of Needville, TX; Susan Cass of Rosenberg, TX; Dr. Allen Cass (Susan Nagel) of Columbia, MO; Gary (Sherry) Cass of Columbia, MO. She has nine grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
It is her wish not to have a memorial service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 12, 2019