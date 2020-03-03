|
Mary Louise Harden, 88 years old, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Macon Health Care Center in Macon, Missouri. Mary was born June 10, 1931, in Green City, Missouri to John Lee and Vera Leola (Hayes) Jones.
Mary grew up in the western part of Adair County. She graduated Salutatorian from a class of 1400 students that attended the American High School by correspondence. She attended Northeast State Teachers College and taught at three different rural schools.
On August 9, 1951, in LaPlata, Missouri she married the love of her life, James Harden, and he survives of the home.
She is also survived by one son, Dr. Jeffrey Harden and wife Linda, of Kirksville; a daughter, Sara Chandler and husband Craig, of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Heather Moore (Josh), Dr. Maura Gerdes (Andrew), Dr. Rebecca Kaminski (Dale), Taylor Chandler (Jane), Ryan Chandler (Libbie), and Logan Chandler; seven great grandchildren, Micah Gerdes, Liam Moore, Ellie Gerdes, Quinn Chandler, Teagan Moore, Jett Chandler, and Rory Chandler; also a close sister in-law, Shirlene Walker, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Martha McClaskey, and brother John Paul Jones.
Mary enjoyed being a mother and homemaker while her children were growing up. She was an excellent cook. Her family will always have fond memories of Sunday dinners and celebrated birthdays.
Mary was also an accomplished seamstress. In 1975, she opened Sara's Fabric World in Kirksville, which she owned and operated for several years before her retirement.
She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Faith Baptist Church in Kirksville. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville. A scheduled visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the church. Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Faith Baptist Church.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 3, 2020