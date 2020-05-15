|
Mary Cecilia Scarff
Mary Cecilia (Dromey) Scarff, 86 of Brashear, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Lawrence Lewis and Cecilia Barbara (Herbert) Dromey, she was born April 27, 1934 in Kirksville, Missouri. On May 31, 1960 in Kirksville she was united in marriage to Richard Emroy Scarff and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Mary graduated Kirksville High School with the class of 1953. She worked at F.W. Woolworth until 1957 and then for Thompson Foods until she was married. She worked for several food chains for over 40 years in the meat department and also helped Richard on the farm raising Registered Polled Herford cattle.
Mary had a good life and enjoyed the outdoors, animals, flowers and many friends. Always remember God is first and then everything will fall in place; the way it should be.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cemetery at Adair or the Adair County Humane Society. Memorials can be sent to the funeral home.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 15, 2020