Mary Speichinger

Mary Eleanor (Krumpelman) Speichinger, age 81 of Mendon, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Brookfield, MO.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, October 21 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with Rosary at 4:45 PM. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family asks that all who attend please wear a mask.



