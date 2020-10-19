1/
Mary Speichinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Eleanor (Krumpelman) Speichinger, age 81 of Mendon, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Brookfield, MO.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, October 21 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with Rosary at 4:45 PM. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family asks that all who attend please wear a mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved