MaryJane Ruth Shea
08/25/2007 - 08/10/2019
MaryJane Ruth Shea of Hurdland, MO, was born in Liberty, MO, on August 25, 2007 to Amanda Marie Herron and James Michael Shea. MaryJane died unexpectedly on August 10, 2019, at the Northeast Regional Hospital in Kirksville, MO.
MaryJane is survived by her mother, Amanda Herron of Hurdland; father, James Shea of Wood Heights, MO; brother, Aaron Herron and sister Jade Shea of Hurdland; grandmother, Brenda Potter Herron of Hurdland; grandfather, Mike Herron of Pleasant Valley, MO; grandmother, Margaret Carroll of Platte City, MO; great-grandparents, Mary Ruth Boman of Kirksville, MO, Phyllis Shea, Carolyn and Don Herron of Centralia, MO, Pat Davis of Madison, MO; uncles, Clint Worthington of Kirksville and Jason Carroll; aunts, Crystal Estes of Kirksville, Rebecca Worthington of Kansas City, Sarah Wang, Cassandra Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Carroll and great-grandfather, Jack Paul Potter; cousin, Kaylin Leticia Potter; aunt, Jenny Potter Sanders; uncle, Stacey Potter.
MaryJane always had a smile. She loved her family, Girl Scouts, gymnastics, all things glitter, French-braiding her sister's hair, teaching her brother to cook and the color lime green. She was an independent, strong willed, fun loving girl with a side of tomboy. She also enjoyed the outdoors, adventure, playing in the mud, riding 4-wheelers, horses, fishing and arrowhead hunting. Like most teenagers she also enjoyed her friends, listening to music and learning the game of football from her brother. MaryJane was a fun spirited girl and most of all, she loved her family.
A service is planned for 2:00 pm on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville, Missouri with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating.
Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
Memorials may be made to the Herron and Shea families at PO BOX 116, Hurdland, MO 63547.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 13, 2019