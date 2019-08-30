Home

Max Shively Obituary
Max Franklin Shively

August 9, 1929 – August 29, 2019

Max Franklin Shively, 90 formerly of Lancaster, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 30, 2019
