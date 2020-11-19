Merlin Easley, while at his home in Macon, passed peacefully to his Father in heaven by the grace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Born June 25, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Stanley and Maxine (Lagle) Easley. On March 8, 1974 in Memphis, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Annabelle Cantril who survives.



Also surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Troy and Kiesha Easley of Springfield, Illinois (daughters: Ava and expected daughter), Dr. Ryan and Stefanie Easley of Bloomington, Illinois (sons: Leo, Radcliff, and Weston), and Kyle and Miranda Easley of Moberly, Missouri; one brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Leisa Easley of Elmer, Missouri; also leaving to mourn his passing are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Merlin was a 1963 graduate of La Plata High School. He farmed all of his life near South Gifford, Missouri before retiring to Macon in 2012.



Merlin was very active in the South Gifford and La Plata communities. He served on the La Plata R-II School Board and the La Plata Nursing Home Board. Merlin chose to be baptized into Christ in his early teens. He had been a member and elder of the Gifford Christian Church, and later moved his membership to the La Plata Christian Church where he served as a deacon.



Merlin enjoyed playing baseball as a young man and coaching an older teenage team. After having children, he enjoyed coaching school-age baseball and assisting with basketball coaching. He thoroughly enjoyed attending and encouraging his sons as they participated in the La Plata school's extracurricular sports and summer baseball teams.



Most of all Merlin was a devoted husband and father for which his family is so very grateful.



There will be a drive-by visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the La Plata Christian Church. The drive-by procession will start at Travis Funeral Chapel.



A private family funeral service will follow the visitation.



Burial will be in the Indian Hill Cemetery, north of South Gifford, Missouri.



Memorials in memory of Merlin Easley may be made to La Plata Christian Church, Gifford Christian Church, or Indian Hill Cemetery. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.



