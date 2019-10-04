Home

Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO 63549
(660) 332-7145
Michael D. VanHara

Michael D. VanHara Obituary
Michael D. Van Hara, age 70 of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019 at his home.

Born April 15, 1949 in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Darlene (Gash) Van Hara. On October 28, 1972 in La Plata, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Carole Lofblom and to this union a daughter was born. On May 2, 2014 in Kirksville, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Tina Hutcheson who survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Gina Van Hara of Kirksville, Missouri; one step-daughter, Amber Bowen (Josh) of Edina, Missouri; two step-sons, Dustin Hubbard of Clinton, Missouri and Adam Hubbard (Jocelyn) of Kirksville, Missouri; one sister, Lisa Tarr (Sam) of Greentop, Missouri; three brothers, Steve Van Hara (Rhonda) of La Plata, Missouri, Nicholas Van Hara of Seligman, Missouri, and George Hansen (Becky) of La Plata, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Kinsley McCarty, Bryston and Bailey Bowen, Karleigh White, Luke, Whitleigh, and Brady Hubbard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His parents and stepfather, Don Hansen preceded him in death.

Mike was a 1967 graduate of La Plata High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971, serving in the Vietnam Conflict. Mike was a member of the Gifford Christian Church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, target shooting, shooting pool, and riding 4-wheelers.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.

Visitation will also be Monday with the family receiving friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri.

Memorials in memory of Michael Van Hara may be made to his family. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 4, 2019
