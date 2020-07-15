1/1
Michael Guffey
1985 - 2020
Mr. Michael Brandon Guffey of Albany, Kentucky, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston, Tennessee, having attained the age of 35 years. He was born in Rolla, Missouri Monday, July 1, 1985, the son of James Michael and Belinda (Daffron) Guffey. He was of the Christian faith, a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church,and a self- employed carpenter. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Maloy Guffey, Jay Daffron.

He is survived by his parents, wife, Sarah (Bailey) Guffey of Albany, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, July 28, 2018, children, Maloy, Maddox, Miles Guffey all of Albany, Kentucky, sister, Lauren Guffey of Warrensburg, Missouri.

The funeral was conducted on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral home with Bro. David Bailey and Bro. Judah Fansler officiating. Casket bearers were Andrew Hemenway, T.J. Bishop, Zak Quiggle, Evan Bequette, Jake Carter, and Adam Boughton. Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home was honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc.
115 North Cross Street
Albany, KY 42602
606-387-5177
