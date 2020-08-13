Michael Parrish

Michael Lee Parrish, 44, of Purdin, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home.



The son of Gary Parrish and Connie (Salsberry) Ruggles, he was born September 19, 1975 in Chillicothe, Missouri.



Michael is survived by two sons, Dakota Parrish of Novinger, MO, and Talon Parrish of Columbia, MO; two daughters, Cheyenne Parrish, and Autum Parrish both of Kirksville, MO; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Timmy and Cindy Parrish of Novinger, MO, and Karen Parrish of Greentop, MO; and his twin sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Jason Applegate of Purdin, MO. He is also survived by one grandson, Colton Ray Frederick who he loved very much as well as several nephews, Christopher Parrish, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Parrish, Levi Vansickle, Ethan Parrish, Logan Vansickle, Keslar Parrish; and three great nieces, and three great nephews.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Leroy Parrish.



Michael was a resident of Novinger, Missouri, for most of his life and received his education at Adair County R-1 School. Michael was employed by Arizona Pipeline but for most of his working years he worked for numerous concrete/construction companies including Mihalevich Construction Company.



Michael had a passion for fishing, gardening, and arrowhead hunting. He enjoyed being around his family and friends.



Michael has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his son, Dakota Parrish and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



