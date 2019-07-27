|
|
Missy Williams
Missy Williams passed away July 23rd unexpectedly from a complication following knee surgery.
The daughter of Marion and Charlotte (Ast) Moore, she was born March 8, 1974 in Wichita, Kansas. On August 17, 2002 she was united in marriage to Chad Williams.
Missy is survived by and will be forever remembered by her husband Chad, her cherished son Clayton, by her parents Marion and Charlotte Moore, by her sister Kristine Moore and husband brother-in-law Daniel Fernandez, her in-laws Cathy and Bob Williams, and her extended family, Chad's brother Jason and wife Julie Williams, Chad's sister Wendy and husband Troy Pinkerton, nieces and nephew, Riley and Carter Pinkerton and all her wonderful friends. She will join her sister Jennifer in Heaven where a big piece of our hearts will be as well.
Missy grew up in Wichita and Derby, Kansas, moving to Houston in 1986 were she graduated from Westfield High School in 1992. While in High School she received varsity letters in Basketball and Softball. She received most athletic senior award and was named one of Houston's top 10 basketball players. She later went on to play basketball at Tarleton State University. She graduated from Southwest Texas State in 1998 with a degree in Business Administration. She worked for Sherwin Williams in Houston and Kansas City, MO. While living in Kansas City she changed careers and became a Respiratory Therapist. Missy and Chad moved to Kirksville when Chad took a Manager position at Sherwin Williams.
She was a member of the Christ The Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Houston, TX. She enjoyed taking walks with her dog Molly, crafting, scrap booking, horror movies and watching her son play sports, especial basketball.
We will all miss her so very very much.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial gardens.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 27, 2019