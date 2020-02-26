|
Monica Rae Steele, 28, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Monday February 24, 2020 following an automobile accident.
Born April 3, 1991 in Kirksville, Missouri, Monica was the daughter of J.C. and Beth (Baker) Steele.
Monica was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 2009. She was a stay at home Mom to her daughter Nova who she loved with all her heart.
Monica is survived by her parents J.C. and Beth Steele of Yarrow, MO; her fiancée Jordan Hartman of Kirksville, MO; her daughter, Nova Hartman of the home; two sisters, Brittney and Erin Steele both of Kirksville, MO; grandparents, Jerry and Wilda Steele of Yarrow, MO, and Bill and Cel Baker of Hannibal, MO; one aunt, Alice Phelps of Texas; one uncle Billy (Beth) Baker of Hannibal, MO, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Nichols, Cory Nichols, Ed Mills, Jerry Mills, Mark Hubbard, and Larry Hubbard.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with graveside services officiated by Pastor Virgil Jones following at Yarrow Cemetery in Yarrow, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Monica may be made to her Mother, Beth Steele for the education of Monica's daughter Nova. Donations may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 26, 2020