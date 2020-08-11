Myrtle Crippin

Myrtle A. Crippin age 107, of Marceline, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. There will be open visitation from Noon until 6 PM Thursday, August 13 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



