Nancee H. Waibel, 68, of Boonville passed away Monday afternoon October 12, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. Visitation for Nancee will be 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 20 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 8:30 A.M. and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 A.M. Buriall will follow in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Howard Funeral Home. Please see www.howardfh.com for full obituary

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 16, 2020.
