Nancee H. Waibel, 68, of Boonville passed away Monday afternoon October 12, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. Visitation for Nancee will be 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 20 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 8:30 A.M. and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 A.M. Buriall will follow in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Howard Funeral Home. Please see www.howardfh.com for full obituary

