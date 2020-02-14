|
|
Nancy Kay Perry, 75, of Kirksville, formerly of Queen City, MO, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
The daughter of Herbert and Goldie Belle (Bowen) Kramer she was born April 21, 1944 in Worthington, MO. On June 23, 1963 she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Perry in Queen City, MO. Bill and Nancy were married 44 years before Bill preceded her in death on June 28, 2007.
Nancy is survived by her three sons, Craig of Kirksville, MO, Scott and Tonia of Kirksville, MO and Brian and Sarah of Mt. Vernon, IA. Nancy was blessed with five grandchildren, Meagan Webster (Cameron) of Hermitage, TN, Kelsey Perry of Nashville, TN, Camden Perry of Kirksville, MO and Ryan and Reilly Gross of Mt. Vernon, IA along with one great-granddaughter, Gigi Webster of Hermitage, TN. Also surviving are two brothers Jerry and David Kramer both of Lancaster, MO and one sister, Sharon Colton of Columbia, MO; one brother-in-law, Allen Perry and wife Karen of Rockwall, TX; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Clubine of Greentop, MO and Barb Chaney of Queen City, MO, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents; mother in law Bernice Perry and father-in-law William Perry; four brothers, Lucky Kramer, Leroy Kramer, Joe Kramer and Danny Kramer; two sisters, Wanda Shaw and Norma Mathes; five brother-in-law's, Larry Colton, Harold Mathes, Harold Ogburn, John Perry and Bob Perry along with threes sister-in-law's, Elaine Kramer, Connie Kramer and Pat Ogburn.
Nancy was a graduate of Queen City High School graduating with the class of 1961. Nancy worked for Standard Register for 29 years before her retirement in 2003.
Nancy loved to travel, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and most of all spending time with her friends and family. Nancy was blessed with a large family and cherished the time spent with them.
Pallbearers will be Dave Ogburn, Bill Ogburn, Mark Kramer, Shelby Kramer, Brad Kramer, Preston Kramer, Andy Kramer and Shane Rowland.
The Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11am to 1 pm at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Funeral services following visitation at 1:00pm. Interment will follow the service at the Queen City Cemetery, in Queen City, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 14, 2020