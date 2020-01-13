|
|
On January 9, 2020, Nancy Louise (Madden) Weber, loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 69.
Nancy was born on August 29, 1950 in Albert Lea Minnesota to Paul and Avis (Blaskey) Madden. Nancy grew up in Fairfield, Iowa. She attended NMSU (Northeast Missouri State University) now known as Truman State where she obtained her Master's Degree in Education. She started teaching in 1970 and retired in 2002 after teaching kindergarten the last 23 years at Willard North Elementary in Willard, MO.
Nancy's true passion was teaching. She never passed up an opportunity to teach a lesson or encourage reading. In her spare time Nancy loved traveling, crafts, reading, going to the movies, lunch with their girlfriends, and time with her granddaughters. As a hobby, Nancy loved making and sending greeting cards.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Avis Madden, brother Ronald Madden, and son Darren Weber.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Tiffaney Strope (Rick), son Kelly Weber (Somer), and 3 beautiful granddaughters, Avery Strope, Evie Weber, Vada Weber and countless friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm January 16, 2020 at Greenlawn East Funeral Home. [3540 Seminole, Springfield Mo. 65809] Funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on January 17, 2020, also at Greenlawn East.
Nancy's final resting place will be Kirksville, MO.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care and compassion given by Faith Hospice of the Ozarks.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Ronald P. Madden School of Pharmacy Scholarship Fund, c/o University Of Iowa Foundation P.O. Box 4550 Iowa City, Iowa 52244-4550.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 13, 2020