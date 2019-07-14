Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millard Family Funeral Home - Columbia
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Patricia "Patty" Harris


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie Patricia "Patty" Harris Obituary
Natalie "Patty" Patricia Harris, 68, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born December 7, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glenn O. and Lydia (Lukianchuk) Harris. Patty graduated from Kirksville High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's and Masters degree in Education from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Patty was a Elementary School Teacher in the Northeast, Missouri area. She enjoyed gardening, music, and genealogy. Most of all, she loved spending time with her niece and nephews.

Patty is survived by her sister: Linda Medland (husband Ronald) of Columbia, MO; her niece: Samantha Medland of Ft. Madison, IA; her nephew: Alexander Medland of Columbia, MO; and her great-nephews & niece: Cameron, Landon and Harper.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents: Glenn & Lydia Harris; her brother: Daniel "Danny" Harris; her nephew: Spencer Harris; and her aunt & uncle: Juanita & Everett Harris.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now