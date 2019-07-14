|
Natalie "Patty" Patricia Harris, 68, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born December 7, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glenn O. and Lydia (Lukianchuk) Harris. Patty graduated from Kirksville High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's and Masters degree in Education from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.
Patty was a Elementary School Teacher in the Northeast, Missouri area. She enjoyed gardening, music, and genealogy. Most of all, she loved spending time with her niece and nephews.
Patty is survived by her sister: Linda Medland (husband Ronald) of Columbia, MO; her niece: Samantha Medland of Ft. Madison, IA; her nephew: Alexander Medland of Columbia, MO; and her great-nephews & niece: Cameron, Landon and Harper.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents: Glenn & Lydia Harris; her brother: Daniel "Danny" Harris; her nephew: Spencer Harris; and her aunt & uncle: Juanita & Everett Harris.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 14, 2019