Nola Eitel

Nola Mae (Ames) Eitel, 92 of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, MO.







The daughter of Fred Mark and Winnie Mae (Ogle) Ames, she was born July 30, 1927 in Green City, Missouri. On March 26, 1948 in Kirksville, Missouri, Nola was united in marriage to Forrest Edward Eitel who preceded her in death on December 10, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Mark Eitel, and one sister, Gloria Bonabhan.



Nola is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Raymond Martin of Greentop, MO; two sisters, Maggie Fournier of Kansas City, MO, and Violet Jacobs of Green City, MO; as well as three grandchildren, Randy (Neina) Martin, Rodney (Wendy) Martin, and Ashlea (Jason) Sidwell five great-grandchildren, Tyler and Levi Martin, Logan and Lilly Martin, and Raylea Sidwell, and several nieces and nephews.



Nola was a graduate of Green City High School and attended Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College in Kirksville. She then taught at Red Brush rural school in Mystic. Most of her life was spent west of Queen City on the family farm. She loved spending time outside in her garden and planting flowers. Nola was involved as a 4-H leader for many years. She also supported FFA serving many meals and refreshments and was also a member of D.A.R.



Nola was very devoted to her family and loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Fugate Cemetery in rural Greentop, Missouri, with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating.



No public visitation will be held and arrangements are under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Schuyler County 4-H and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store