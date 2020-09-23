1/
Olen Hall
1942 - 2020
Olen (Sonny) Alfred Hall, Jr.

May 18, 1942 – September 10, 2020

Olen (Sonny) Alfred Hall, Jr., 78 of rural Livonia, Missouri passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home under the care of Hospice and surrounded by his family.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Northeast Missouri. Burial will be in the Crowder Cemetery, southeast of Lancaster, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
05:00 PM
Schuyler County Church of Faith
