Patrice Coughlin

Patrice Kennedy Coughlin
Patrice Kennedy Coughlin, 65 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Kirkwood, Missouri.
The daughter of James Patrick Kennedy Sr. and Ruth M. McClean Kennedy, she was born March 26, 1955 in Yonkers, New York. She spent her early years in the Yonkers area among a large and loving extended Irish-American family whom she loved and remained close to throughout her life. She was raised in Southborough, Massachusetts where she, along with her mother, was a founding member of the Southborough Arts Center. She graduated from Boston College with a bachelors in Art. Patrice was an imaginative and creative person, and an accomplished painter who leaves a large legacy of artworks for her family and friends to enjoy and remember her by. Patrice and her husband, Richard fell in love and became a couple in 1982, marrying in 1984, while working in the Boston College Libraries. They worked in libraries their entire careers. She and her family moved to Kirksville in 1995 and she spent the remainder of her career working in the KHS Library where she was highly respected and made many friends among students, teachers, and staff.
Patrice cherished her family and was devoted to her daughters, husband, and beloved lab, Duke. She was a loyal and loving relative, friend, mother, and wife. Patrice and Richard were soulmates.
Patrice is survived by her husband, Richard; her mother, Ruth (McClean) Kennedy; three daughters, Claire Coughlin and husband Brennan Connor, Grace Coughlin and Marie Coughlin; one brother, Paul Kennedy; and nieces, nephews, family and friends in many states.
She was preceded in death by her father, James P. Kennedy Sr.; and one brother, Jimbo.
Patrice will be cremated and services in Kirksville are private. Patrice will be laid to rest in Truro, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a place she and her family love.
Memorials in memory of Patrice are suggested to the Adair County Humane Society.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.