|
|
Patricia Parsons Lintner
Patricia (Pat) Louise Lintner, 89, passed away quietly in her sleep on November 14, 2019 in Jefferson City, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born March 5, 1930 in Kirksville, Mo, she was the daughter of Freeman and Orpha (Gosney) Parsons. On December 21, 1950 she was united in marriage to David W. Lintner in Kirksville, MO, who preceded her in death, on January 12, 2008.
She is survived by her three daughters, Linda & Dan Yager, Kansas City, MO; Andrea Cleeton, Jefferson City, Mo; and Jane & Neil Engelbrecht, Jefferson City, MO. Seven grandchildren, Sarah & Brian Lee, Kansas City, Mo; John Yager, Kansas City, MO; Rebecca & Jamie Booth, Peabody, MA; Paige & Jimmy Buechter, Henley, MO; Taylor, Austin, and Shae Engelbrecht, all of Jefferson City; four great-grandchildren, Jack & Lucas Booth, Peabody, MA; and Adeline & Sophie Lee, Kansas City, MO; one niece, Donna & Jerry Hill, of Kansas City, and great nieces & nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two nephews, Mark & Michael Spangler; and sister & brother in law, Catherine (Lintner) & Dwayne Spangler.
She attended grade school in Kirksville before moving to Omaha, Nebraska where she graduated with the class of 1947 from South Omaha High School. She moved to Kirksville to attend Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, where she studied Music Education and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, graduating in May, 1951.
Pat taught elementary music in Novinger, Missouri before becoming the elementary music director of Kirksville public schools, from 1957-1959. She was also employed as a portrait colorist at Alexander's Studio in Kirksville, was a home daycare provider, and for many years was Mrs. Sue Ray's kindergarten aide at Greenwood School, a job she truly loved.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kirksville, where she helped run the Clothes Closet ministry, sang in the choir, and was a deacon. She was also involved with the Adair County RSVP, the Laudbach Adult Literacy Program, and was a member of the Kirksville Community Choir. She loved singing, going to garage sales, playing games, and spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, from 12-1 pm with the service following¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬ at 1:00 pm. At Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Pastor David Henry of the Jefferson City First Presbyterian Church will officiate. Graveside service will be at Highland Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neil Engelbrecht, Austin Engelbrecht, Jerry Hill, Brian Lee, Daniel Yager, and John Yager.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the .
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 19, 2019