|
|
Patsy Ann (Birschkus) Hughes, 87, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home.
Born November 5, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, Patsy was the daughter of the late John and Viola (Mattingly) Birschkus. On October 17, 1956 Patsy was united in marriage to George Thomas Hughes Sr. who preceded her in death on November 6, 1999. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Birschkus and Robert Birschkus, and two sisters, Joan Miller and Mary Shatsar.
Patsy is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, George Hughes Jr. of Greentop, MO, and David and Diane Hughes of Grandview, MO; one daughter, Kathleen Davis of Greentop, MO; three sisters, Dorothy Weis of St. Louis, MO, Doris White and husband Jerry of Troy, MO, and Louise Mueller of Venedy, IL; three grandchildren, David (Jasmine) Hughes, Geoffrey (Elizabeth) Davis, and Jessica (Cory) Bishop; four great-grandchildren, Kyle Hughes, Sofia Bishop, Sadie Davis, and Shelby Davis, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Patsy worked for Universal Match Company in her early employment. She worked as a contract employee for the Government for many years.
Patsy will be remembered for being very devoted to her family, friends and neighbors and would do anything to be of help to others. She was also a great cook who loved cooking for her family.
It was Patsy's wish to be cremated and her family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Patsy may be made to the Adair County Humane Society and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 30, 2019