On Friday, September 6th, 2019 Patsy Jo Kincaid quietly passed away at home, following a long battle with ALS. By her side were her daughter Ananda and her sister Christina.
The daughter of Clifford Eugene and Pauline Marie (Applegate) Kincaid, she was born on April 29, 1962 at Gibson Hospital in Edina, Mo. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Lonnie Gene.
Patsy is survived by her daughter Ananda Kincaid. Also surviving are her siblings, sister Christina Kincaid, brother Terry Kincaid, with his children Amanda and Kris (Cody) , sister Tisha Kincaid, with her daughter Katie and grandson Jeremy, brother Stacey Kincaid, and son of Lonnie-Tim, with wife Jennifer and children Conner, Whitney and Rayleigh. Also surviving are Emily Scanlan and close family friends Dale and Judy Bell, with daughters Amy and Melissa.
First and foremost, Patsy was a believer and follower of the Lord. She believed wholeheartedly that Jesus Christ is the true Son of God and that unless we are born again, we can never enter the Kingdom of Heaven. She was a member of Lake Road Chapel for over 30 years.
She graduated from Highland High School in 1980, before going to NMSU (Truman State University) in Kirksville as an Art Major. After discovering a love for helping people, she made a courageous change into nursing and gained her LPN in 1985. She began working at Kirksville Manor Care for 20 years, before moving to the Northeast Regional Medical family. She worked for not only the hospital, but was with Kirksville Urology for a number of years, earning a CUA certificate. After being diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, but still having a great love for her patients, she reluctantly retired from Northeast Regional Medical Group.
Having been raised on a farm, Patsy was truly a country girl at heart. Fishing, frog gigging, and checking cattle, were some of the many wonderful past times. Because she was unable to leave her bed she enjoyed watching through a webcam, the many birds, squirrels and rabbits that fed on a trough made by her brother near the house.
Patsy was a true artist. She had an amazing talent for drawing, painting, sewing and natural creativity. She helped coordinate and cater dozens of events, weddings and parties. She was also a wonderful cook. Like her father, she was particularly good when it came to baking confections. Sewing came naturally to Patsy. She sewed many gowns and clothes for friends. While Ananda was growing up, she made many of her clothes.
When it came to work, Patsy was a self-proclaimed workaholic. She was always dedicated to her patients first and foremost. She genuinely loved helping people, particularly the elderly. She was smart and a tough cookie when it came to nursing. She was a co-founding member of the Missouri Nightingale Honor Guard: Kincaid Brigade. Being a single mother was not easy, but she did it with grit and determination. She made sure that her daughter never lacked for anything.
Patsy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a true friend to many people. Towards the end, she was not able to speak, but was able to communicate through hand signaling and using a message board. She was always sure to let you know what was going on in her mind. She was present, to the very last. Before you would walk out of her room, she was still able to put her hand over her heart and "hug you with her eyes". She was a very strong prayer warrior. In all of her disease and declination, she never thought selfishly or pitifully about herself. She looked at this as a blessing from the Lord. She used it as an opportunity to communicate with others about the Lord and the wonderful things He had done in her life. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her; especially her two favorite fur babies Roach and Sweetpea, who were her faithful companions and bodyguards.
At this time, the family would like to thank the many caregivers who sacrificed their time to sit with Patsy and keep her company, so that she could maintain her dignity at home in peace. You all will never know how much your love, compassion, and faithfulness are examples of what true servants of Christ you are. Thank you so much, to her Hospice nurses Leigh Anne, Erin and Joy, her aides Georgie, Crystal and Brooke who brought comfort and care, as well as social workers Brittany and John for listening and visiting and Pastor Paul Milken who came to sing to her. Thank you also, to the staff at Areocare, who were more than just employees, but also friends: Kurt, Dave and Mike. Their unconditional support and care for her was superb. They went above and beyond.
A visitation is being held on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Lake Road Chapel from 4-8pm, family will be receiving from 6-8pm. Memorial Service will be held the following morning, Friday September 13th, at Lake Road Chapel at 11:00am. Pastor Richard Ochs will be officiating and several of Patsy's friends will be singing. A family graveside burial will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00am, at Nelsonville Baptist Church in Nelsonville, Mo.
Patsy has requested, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to Ananda Kincaid, which can be sent through Simplified Solutions.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 11, 2019