|
|
Patricia "Patsy" Diane Knotts, age 86, of Elmer, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home.
Patsy was born on November 21, 1932 in Marceline, MO, the daughter of Chester Ballard and Dorothy Ethel (Cook) Green. She was united in marriage to Russell Knotts Jr. on October 23, 1950 in Monroe City, MO.
Pat was a warm, welcoming Christian woman, who loved her husband, her family, her home, her books and her cats. She enjoyed reading, nature and watching old movies. She also enjoyed cake decorating, sewing, quilting and refinishing furniture. Guests were always welcome in her home- she loved listening and learning, and never said anything bad about anybody.
She is survived by her two children, Connie Williamson (Eddie) of Katy, TX, and Corinne Hanson (Bob) of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Andy and Laura Williamson, Michael, Jonathan, Kevin, and Mark Hanson, Christopher Knotts (Emilly), Sarah Bozzi (Josh), David Knotts, and Craig Knotts Jr.; great grandchildren, Ethan and Samantha Williamson; one great-great grandchild, Channing Williamson; daughter-in-law, Liz Knotts of Fort Wayne, IN; sister-in-law, Charlotte and late Rudy Richter of Vicksburg, MS; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell, on November 14, 2011; and one son, Craig Knotts.
Funeral services will be 10 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Elliott Funeral Home in Atlanta, MO. A visitation will precede the service from 9 am to 10 am at the funeral home. Family suggests memorials be made to the Bell Cemetery Perpetual Fund.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15, 2019