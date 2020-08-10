Pauline Rehm

Mildred Pauline (Niece) Rehm, age 86, of rural Kirksville, Missouri was called to her Lord 6:00 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri, August 7, 2020. Funeral Director Travis Noe.



The daughter of Walter D. and Wilma Marion (Thomas) Niece. Pauline



was born June 3, 1934 in her parents' home in western Adair County.



Pauline was united in marriage to Marion W. Rehm May 4, 1952, who survives her. Three sons were born to this marriage and they and their wives survive. Marion E. (Gene) and Shirley L. Booker Rehm of St. Charles, Missouri; Ricky D. and Suzanne Mikel Rehm of Sammamish, Washington; and John W. and Teresa D. Taylor Rehm of Kirksville, Missouri. Nine grandchildren survive: Theresa A. Rehm Engelage; Bethany M. Rehm Fever; and Andrew M. Rehm; Richard Lee Rehm; Randall Lee Rehm; Ryan Lee Rehm and Russell Lee Rehm; Rachel C. Rehm and Leah A. Rehm. Five great-grandchildren survive: Landon and Braden Engelage; Emerson, Cameron and Marion (Bryce) Fever. Several well-loved nieces and nephews. One brother-in-law, John Herschel Rehm.



Pauline was preceded in death by an infant brother James D. Niece; her parents Walter D. and Wilma Thomas Niece; her brother Everett Niece and sister Della Margarett Niece Barnes; and her grandson John Wesley Rehm II.



Pauline was born and raised in the Pure Air, Missouri area. She and her husband spent 1952-1955 in Long Beach & San Diego, California area where Marion was serving aboard the U.S.S. Molala. She attended several rural schools and grade schools in Adair county. She attended Senior High 1951-1953. She worked as Nurse's Aide KOH 1st floor, 1966 and worked 2 additional years as a Home Health Nurses Aide. She received her GED in 1970 and attended Kirksville Public School of Licensed Practical Nursing 1970-1971. Graduated August 29, 1971. She was employed at KOH on the old 1st floor and moved to 4th floor after the new building was done in 1973. She was employed for Home Health Serves out of KCOM-KOH for 11 years, traveling 10 counties. Pauline received the Family Pride Award in 1983 while working for the Home Health Service. The awards were given for National Hospital Week May 8-14, 1983 for 5 employees who exemplify employee pride and loyalty and were nominated by the employees. Judged by a diverse panel through the College & Health Center. Retired December 1986.



• Pauline belonged to the local chapter of L.P.N., holding various offices. She served as Reporter in Nov. 11, 1976 and her letter written in Oct. 1976 was placed in a time capsule at the Memorial Park with other information by the Bicentennial Committee of Kirksville. She also had the honor of serving on the Executive Board of Directors of the Missouri State Association of L.P.N. in the years of 1973-1975. Pauline belongs to Loyal Neighbors Club serving as President and Vice President, Secretary 2007-2008, O.E.S Chapter #184 since November 24, 1980. Daughter of American Colonies June 2008 – George Hull Chapter. She is a member of Faith United Methodist Church.



She has been truly blessed by a loving family and friends.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, beginning with Eastern Star services at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Pastor Raymond Magruder will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Hurdland, Missouri.



Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from noon to 2:00 p.m. service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Pauline may be made to the Faith United Methodist Church or to the Kirksville Chapter O.E.S. #184, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store