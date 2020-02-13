|
|
Pearley Keith Vincent, 84, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO.
Born January 30, 1936 in Graysville, Missouri, Pearley was the son of the late Bill Fern and Erma (Suiter) Vincent. On September 3, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Pearley was united in marriage to Kathryn Turner.
Pearley is survived by his wife Kathryn of sixty-four years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard "Rick" and Cathy Vincent of Queen City, MO, and Donnie Joe and Lisa Vincent of Kirksville, MO; one sister, Irene Armstrong of TN; seven grandchildren, Matthew Vincent, Tyson Vincent, Travis (Christa) Vincent, Alyssa (Chris) Moffett, Whitney (Brandon) Scholle, Josh (Megan) Vincent and Adam Vincent and fiancée Alisa; nine great-grandchildren, Emma Lowe, Raygen Vincent, Kennedy Vincent, Jerica Moffett, Logan Vincent, Tristen Vincent, Tristen Lee Vincent, Natalie Vincent, and Hayden Vincent; a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pearley was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Forest "Skinny" Vincent and Johnny Lee Vincent.
Pearley received his education in the Putnam and Lancaster public schools. He was employed fourteen years for Florsheim Shoe Factory and worked in his own business (Pearley Vincent Flat Work) in concrete work, carpentry, and construction, for many years.
Pearley loved baseball and was a former pitcher for the American Legion team. He also loved Country and Bluegrass music and played the mandolin a number of years with the Vincent Family Band. Pearley enjoyed time spent on the farm cutting wood, hunting, and fishing. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pearley was a member of the Schuyler County Church of Faith.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Sonny Smyser officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rose Cemetery near Graysville, Missouri.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from noon to 2:00 p.m. service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Vincent, Tyson Vincent, Travis Vincent, Josh Vincent, Adam Vincent, Whitney Scholle, Brandon Scholle, Alyssa (Vincent) Moffett, and Chris Moffett. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pearley's family in care of his wife Kathryn Vincent and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 13, 2020