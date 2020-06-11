Perry Broseghini

Perry Joe Broseghini, 80, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville, Missouri.



The son of the late Joseph P. and Margaret Ella (Lentz) Broseghini, Perry was born June 9, 1940 in Novinger, Missouri. On May 21, 1960 in Kirksville, Missouri, Perry was united in marriage to Kibbee Daniels.



Perry is survived by his wife Kibbee of sixty years; one daughter and son-in-law, Lena and David Reardon of Novinger, MO; one son, Walter Broseghini and Katie Westerfield of Midland, GA; one brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Marilyn Broseghini of Kirksville, MO; five grandchildren, Emily Reardon, Eric Reardon, Zachary Westerfield, Ezekiel Broseghini, and Josiah Broseghini, as well as three nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, George Broseghini; one nephew, and a brother-in-law, Edward "Spike" Daniels.



Perry was a graduate from Novinger High School with the Class of 1958. He served in the United States National Guard several years, and worked at McGraw Edison. He later owned and operated the Novinger Food Locker a number of years. Perry also was employed by Adair County Concrete Company and last was a school bus driver for Weber Bus Company.



Perry was an Adair County Deputy, was a member of Novinger Lions Club, Novinger Baseball/Softball Association, and was a founding member of the Novinger Fire Department. He was also a member of St. Rose Catholic Church of Novinger.



Perry has been cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Novinger Fire House and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



