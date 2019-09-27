|
FARMINGTON – Dr. Perry D. Bramhall of Farmington passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 24, 2019 at his residence at the age of 74. He was born March 15, 1945 in Unionville, Missouri to the late Perry L. and Wilma (Westfall) Bramhall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lavern Glen Bramhall and Howard Earl Bramhall.
Perry proudly served his country as a United States Navy Veteran in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He attended Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (AT Still University). Perry practiced as a physician in the Farmington area for 36 years and his passion was taking care of his nursing home patients. Prior to working as a physician, he taught biology and botany at Kirksville High School. He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, entertaining his friends and traveling with Steve. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Perry is survived by his life partner of 26 years, Steven Hibbits of Farmington, his children, Perry W. (and wife Nealy) Bramhall of Farmington and Tracey Bramhall Schmidt of Farmington, his grandchildren, Jessica (and husband Johnny) Pulliam, Ashley Nicole Schmidt, Alyssa Jo Bramhall, Kyle D. Bramhall, Howard Grant Bramhall, and Cullen W. Bramhall, his special canine companion, Brodie along with nieces, nephews and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Private inurnment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Preferred Hospice, 810 Progress Drive, Farmington, MO 63640 or the Help the Hungry Bake Sales, 701 Grand Canyon Drive, Farmington, MO 63640. View the full obituary, the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 27, 2019