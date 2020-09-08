Perry G. Easley
Perry G. Easley, 83 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Moberly Regional Medical Center.
The son of Grover Aurra and Dora Elmina (Perry) Easley, he was born December 16, 1936 in Novelty, Missouri. On December 8, 1963 in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Laura Scobee.
Perry is survived by his wife, Laura; two sons, Mark Easley and wife Kim of Liberty, MO and Matthew Easley and wife Kimberly of Troy, MO; four grandchildren, Allison (Nathan) Volkmann, Aaron Easley, Hannah Easley and Madeline Easley; one brother, Leroy A. Easley and wife Sandra of Novelty, MO; three sisters, Mary B. Ross of Edina, MO, Shirley A. Dobbs and husband Bill of Hurdland, MO and Kathryn L. Whitlock of Anchorage, AK; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ray Stanley Easley and one infant brother.
Perry grew up in Novelty, Missouri and graduated from the Novelty High School with the class of 1954. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1959 to 1965. He farmed in the Novelty area until 1991. From 1991 until he retired in 2019 operated Osage Orange Woodworking and Welding in Kirksville.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kirksville and Post #29, American Legion in Anchorage, AK. He enjoyed history, auctions, morning coffee, old thrashers reunions and flea markets.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Easley, Nathan Volkmann, Kris Easley, Brian Easley, Wilford Slaughter, and Dwayne Doeden.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.