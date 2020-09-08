1/
Perry G. Easley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry G. Easley

Perry G. Easley, 83 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Moberly Regional Medical Center.

The son of Grover Aurra and Dora Elmina (Perry) Easley, he was born December 16, 1936 in Novelty, Missouri. On December 8, 1963 in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Laura Scobee.

Perry is survived by his wife, Laura; two sons, Mark Easley and wife Kim of Liberty, MO and Matthew Easley and wife Kimberly of Troy, MO; four grandchildren, Allison (Nathan) Volkmann, Aaron Easley, Hannah Easley and Madeline Easley; one brother, Leroy A. Easley and wife Sandra of Novelty, MO; three sisters, Mary B. Ross of Edina, MO, Shirley A. Dobbs and husband Bill of Hurdland, MO and Kathryn L. Whitlock of Anchorage, AK; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ray Stanley Easley and one infant brother.

Perry grew up in Novelty, Missouri and graduated from the Novelty High School with the class of 1954. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1959 to 1965. He farmed in the Novelty area until 1991. From 1991 until he retired in 2019 operated Osage Orange Woodworking and Welding in Kirksville.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kirksville and Post #29, American Legion in Anchorage, AK. He enjoyed history, auctions, morning coffee, old thrashers reunions and flea markets.

Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Easley, Nathan Volkmann, Kris Easley, Brian Easley, Wilford Slaughter, and Dwayne Doeden.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved