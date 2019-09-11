Home

A Simplified Funeral Solution Llc
59 Front St
Green Castle, MO 63545
(660) 265-6425
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A Simplified Funeral Solution Llc
59 Front St
Green Castle, MO 63545
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Olivet cemetery
Phillip B. Smith


1943 - 2019
Phillip B. Smith Obituary
Phillip B. Smith, 76 of Green City, Missouri passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born to Ben and Clara (Eitel) Smith on January 19, 1943. Phillips was a lifelong resident of Sullivan county, was baptized as a child and attend Yellow Creek Baptist church most of his life. He was a graduate of Green City High School and a Vietnam Veteran, serving as a Navy Seabee who protected and loved his country.

Phillip loved God, his family, nature, all aspects of farming, dancing at the VFW and his community. He was an active participant in many community events the American Legion Post 365 and the VFW post 2508. Phillip was a generous man who helped denote the flags that adorn Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Green City, MO and the Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Smith and Gail Smith, and one brother-in-law, Danny Neely.

Phillip is survived by his three children, Melody Wagstaff (Jason) of O'Fallon, MO, Phillip E. Smith of Portales, NM, Nick Smith (Jessica) of Green City, MO; two grandchildren, Sebastian Wagstaff and Boone Smith; three sisters, Rosie Rhodes (Harve) of Browning, MO, Carolyn Brummitt (Butch) of Kirksville, MO, and Catherine Neely of Milan, MO; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation with family will be held at A Simplified Funeral Solution in Green Castle, MO on Friday September 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

A graveside service will be held at Mt Olivet cemetery on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am with Randy Quick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Phillip are suggested to Mt Olivet cemetery or the Green Castle cemetery for the continuation upkeep and replacement of flags.

Condolences may be left online at www.asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 11, 2019
