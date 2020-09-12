Phyllis "Jean" Rumney, age 95, of Minot, ND and longtime resident of Kirksville, MO, passed away at Trinity Homes nursing home in Minot on September 8, 2020.
Jean was born at home in Ypsilanti, MI on November 21, 1924, to Dan and Thalia (Graichen) Ohlinger. She was raised and educated in Ypsilanti. At the age of 17, she designed the winning insignia, "The Spirit of Ypsilanti", for the first B-24 airplane from the Ford Willow Run bomber plant to be carried into battle during the Second World War.
Jean attended Michigan State Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University) where she received her degree in Art Education with a minor in Music in 1947. She was a member of the Sigma Nu Phi sorority, Eastern Star, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
After graduation, Jean taught art in the public schools of Ypsilanti and was organist for the First Baptist Church. She later became an office medical assistant to Dr. Ira C. Rumney, Doctor of Osteopathy, in Ann Arbor, MI. On December 27, 1958, she and Ira were married. They remained married until his death on October 4th, 1978.
In 1961, Jean and her family moved to Kirksville, MO where her husband received a position at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (now A.T. Still University) and later served on the board of admissions. Jean and her family were proud and active members of the First Baptist Church in Kirksville.
Jean enjoyed art, music, and nurturing house plants. She was well known for crafting hundreds of incredible Fabergé style eggs of all sizes, which she created with great care. Jean loved playing and listening to classical music. She shared this passion with her children and grandchildren, many of whom went on to study music at the collegiate level. Jean was also known for her incredible green thumb,
observable in every window of her home.
In 2009, Jean relocated to Minot, ND in order to be near her son Jon, his wife, the late Lynne Rumney, and her granddaughter, Danica. Jean enjoyed her time living at Somerset Court assisted living. She relished concerts at Minot State University and services at Vincent United Methodist Church.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Dan and Thalia Ohlinger, husband Dr. Ira C. Rumney, niece Phyllis Harris, sister-in-law Esther Ohlinger, and daughter-in-law Lynne Rumney.
She is survived by her brother Richard (Jacqueline) Ohlinger of Cincinnati, OH; children Don (Linda) Rumney of Kansas City, KS, Erna (Stephen) Buckles of Liberty Hill, TX, and Jon Rumney of Minot, ND; grandchildren Anna Katherine (Dan) Serber of Louisville, KY, Robert (Conner) Buckles of Borger, TX, Stephen Joseph Buckles Jr. of Leander, TX, and Danica Rumney of Minot, ND; and great grandchildren Ara Buckles and Oliver Buckles of Borger, TX.
Phyllis Jean Rumney will be privately interred at Park View Memorial Gardens alongside her husband in Kirksville, MO. Jean's family is at peace, knowing full well that her faith was in the Lord.
Arrangements in care of the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com