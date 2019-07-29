|
Ralph J. Klusman, age 91 of Atlanta, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Oakview Cottages at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, Missouri.
Born August 27, 1927 in Lenexa, Kansas, the son of Clarence and Sophia (Hanser) Klusman. On May 28, 1949 in Lenexa, Kansas he was united in marriage to Martha Burris who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Linda May and Gary Dudgeon of Jefferson City, Missouri; one grandson, Matthew Holder and wife Wendi of Omaha, Nebraska; three great-grandchildren, Danica, Kieffer, and Anna Holder; one great-great-grandchild Alora Mason; one sister, Esther Pruitt of Overland Park, Kansas; one sister-in-law, Nancy Vohs of Grandview, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and two bothers, Louis and Albert Klusman preceded him in death.
Ralph served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947. He owned and operated Rockin "R" Sales & Service in Atlanta from 1968 to 1991. He was a member of the Macon County Livestock Association, past president of the Macon County Historical Society, Past Exalted Ruler of the Macon Elks Lodge #999, and was a longtime chairman of the Atlanta Homecoming Committee. Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards, and was an avid Atlanta Hornet fan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Macon, Missouri.
Burial with full military honors will be in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri.
Memorials in memory of Ralph J. Klusman may be made to Macon County Historical Society or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 29, 2019