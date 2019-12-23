|
Ramah Ruth Robb, 95, of Burlington, IA died at 7:55 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Columbine Commons Assisted Living in Windsor, CO.
Born September 15, 1924, in Novinger, MO, she was the daughter of Perry J. and Gertie Opal Burchett Truitt. On August 28, 1947, she married Harold R. Robb in Kirksville, MO. He died July 21, 2006.
Ramah was a 1943 graduate of Novinger High School and she earned a B.A. in Education from Kirksville State Teachers College (Truman University) in 1950.
Ramah was an elementary and middle school teacher in the Burlington school system for many years. Her initial years of teaching in Burlington began at Sunnyside and then Perkins Elementary Schools. Eventually she moved to Apollo Middle School where she completed her teaching career. Ramah loved teaching and took great pride in her students' achievements.
She was a long time member of Parkside Baptist Church where she participated in various activities through the years. Ramah also enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and traveling.
Survivors include her three daughters, Suzanne (Larry) Pullen of Fort Collins, CO, Mary Jane (Alan) Castle of Broomfield, CO, and Jackie (Jeff) Brooks of Kirkland, WA; seven grandchildren, Shelly Kirk, Brandi Kopach, Matthew Castle, Andrew Castle, Shawna Brooks, Perry Brooks, and Cameron Brooks; six great-grandchildren, Evan Toth, Jackson Kopach, Lexi Toth, Jordan Nelson, Vega Sjogren-Castle, and Ruby Castle; one sister, Ruby Truitt Riley of Overland Park, KS; and several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Perry Richard Robb.
There will be no visitation and the arrangements regarding her memorial service and burial are yet to be determined.
A memorial has been established for Parkside Baptist Church and Pathways Hospice.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 23, 2019