Rami Lou Douglas
Our mother, Rami Lou Douglas was born in Leonard, Missouri on June 1,1932 and died on October 6, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Rami was the third child of Leon Lester Rogers and Grace (Campbell) Rogers. Her beloved siblings were Ruby Perry (Howard), and Arlene Larson (Guy) who are deceased along with one great grandchild, Alanna Eve Raymond.
Rami grew up as a farm girl in Shelby County and was always an eager and hard worker. She graduated from Novelty High School May 1950 and shortly married Carl Eugene Douglas on November 21st 1950. They lived many years in Novelty, Missouri. where they ran a farming operation.
Carl and Rami produced 4 children. Carla Sears (Kenny) of Lake Ozark, MO, Lou Ann McEwen (Danny) of Shelbina, MO, Cliff Douglas (Kathy) of Pella, Iowa, and Ruey Douglas (Janet) of Novelty, MO. As if raising 4 kids wasn't challenging enough, Rami also worked on the farm, raised hundreds of chickens, and cared for hired hands during those early years.
Carl and Rami enjoyed traveling, golfing and visiting with family and friends and in retirement, they decided to build a home in Kirksville, MO to be close to all their children. Shortly after moving, Carl passed away on October 7, 1997. Rami remained in their home and continued to live in Kirksville.
Rami was greatly loved by her grandchildren and extended family and friends. She is survived by grandchildren: Dusty McEwen (Stephanie), Brady Bilbro (Jeff), Linda Raymond (Kristopher), Cara Staley (Clay), Samantha (Matt), Katie, Ryan and Dylan Douglas and Kasey Douglas. She also is survived by 9 great grandchildren and many loving nephews and nieces.
She loved her family, grandkids/great grandkids, attending theatrical performances and traveling. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Kirksville and the Shrine Jewels.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October1 10, 2002 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View memorial Gardens.
Memorials in memory of Rami are suggested to the Adair County Ambulance District.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com