A private family memorial service will be held for Randall Trummel Cary on Sunday, July 19, 2020 @ 11:30 AM in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Illinois. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow with the family. Randall (Randy) Cary left this world unexpectedly and far too soon on June 26, 2020. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.







Randall Trummel Cary, 81, was born in LaGrange, MO, a son to the late Ellis T and Mamie K (Mealman) Cary on December 11, 1938. He was preceded in death by both parents; a daughter, Tina Marie Cary; as well as six brothers: George "Jack" (d. 2003), Arville (d. 1986), Eugene (Casey) (d. 1972), Donald (d. 2008), Robert (Bob) (d. 1987), and Marion (d. unknown) as well as a sister, Doris (d. 1991).







Randy is survived by a sister, Shirley Helen Brickman of Bowling Green, MO, and a brother, Dorsey Wallace Cary (Janice) of Kansas; a granddaughter, four greatgrandchildren, as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews that span from the east to west coast.







Randall (Randy) Trummel Cary proudly served in the U.S. Armed Services for two tours from 1961-65. Sgt R.T. Cary was a sniper in Vietnam, and received National Defense Service Medal Award, as well as the Sharpshooter Rifle Award and the Purple Heart. Randy attended the Great River Honor Flight in 2018 to Washington, D.C. to view the memorials.



After proudly serving, he lived across the United States, spending his life doing what he loved most. Randy was known as the "Cary Family's Storyteller"-he knew everything about his family and his loved ones. He was always the one to pull us back whenever we wandered too far. He was a compassionate man and had a great love for fur babies from an early age. He is irreplaceable and will be missed more than can ever be expressed. In his final hours, his family stood beside him, and we know he is hovering over us now in much the same way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store