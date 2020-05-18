|
Rayla Ann Goss, 63, of Kirksville, MO passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Rayla was born November 14, 1956 in Salida, CO to Romaine Dean Round and Phyllis Lloyd Round.
She had lived in the Kirksville area since 1957; she attended the Hamilton St. Baptist Church in Kirksville. In fall of 1973, Rayla married Michael Louder and to this union, Stephine White and Wesley Louder were born. Rayla was a woman of many talents. She worked as a bank teller, waitress, at a car lot, in home care and even attended the Police Academy. Rayla was a huge Nascar fan and even bigger Jeff Gordon fan. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her family.
Rayla is preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include her mother, Phyllis Seward; her father, Romaine Round; her children, Stephine (Robbie) White of Huntsville and Wesley Louder of Columbia; grandchildren, Jade Louder of Huntsville, Raven Goodson of Moberly, Skylar White of Huntsville and Darian Louder and Gavin Louder both of St. Louis; great grandchildren, Nash George and Charleigh Goodson both of Moberly; siblings, Rick (Kathey) Round of Columbia, Terry Jo Barnes of Kirksville and Kevin (Donita) Round of Rowlett, TX; half-sister, Penny (Paul) Moceri of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rayla's life will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 18, 2020