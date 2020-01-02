|
|
Rebecca A. "Becky" Mansfield
Rebecca A. "Becky" Mansfield, 72 of Kirksville passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Arbors in Kirksville.
The daughter of Samuel David and Anna Sue (Howard) Harris, she was born July 23, 1947 in Moberly, Missouri. On July 28, 1967 in Kirksville she was united in marriage to Rick Mansfield.
Becky is survived by her husband, Rick; one daughter, Christi Mansfield of Kirksville; two grandchildren, Andrew and Aaron Varner of Ohio; one sister, Kathy Cleaver and husband Lloyd of Kirksville; and three nephews, David (Melissa) Cleaver of Kirksville, Jonathan (Tabitha) Cleaver of Kirksville and Nathan (Miranda) of Gainesville, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Patricia Varner on January 3, 2007.
Becky grew up in Huntsville and Troy, Missouri until the 6th grade when moving to Kirksville where she graduated from the Kirksville High School in 1965. She graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teacher College with a B.S. in Business Education in 1968 and a Master's in Education in 1969. She taught for four years in the LaPlata Schools and for four years in the Edina Schools. She then worked for KTVO, Kirksville Lumber, Kirksville Area Agency on Aging as information and referrals director until becoming Dr. Lloyd Cleavers office manager and then Executive Director for American Osteopathic College of Dermatology until she retired in 2013.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Women of Today and former member of O.E.S. #184. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading and traveling.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Becky are suggested to the , Greater Missouri Chapter.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 2, 2020